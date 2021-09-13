Quantcast

FHS Sports: Football Warriors Drop Home Opener To Ridge, 45-7

Added by Bill Bowman on September 13, 2021.
The Franklin High School Warriors football team is off to a rough start this season, dropping its home opener on September 11 for its second loss.

The Warriors could not contain an explosive Ridge High School, which went on to win the contest, 45-7.

Franklin’s only score came on a 2-yard plunge by Junior Quasim Ashford in the 4th quarter.

With the loss, Franklin drops to 0-2 on the season. Their next contest is at 7 p.m. September 17 against Hillsborough.

Here are a few scenes from the game:



