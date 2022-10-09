FHS Sports: Field Hockey Celebrates Senior Night With 2-0 Win Over Piscataway

The Franklin High School field hockey team celebrated its seniors October 7 with a shutout of visiting Piscataway, 2-0.

Senior Samantha Gordon and Junior Olivia Nayak accounted for all of Franklin’s scoring during the match.

Nayak and Junior Cindy Lam also recorded one assist each.

Senior Rebecca Russo notched four saves.

With the win, Franklin improves to 2-8 overall and remains 0-7 in the Skyland Conference.

Here are some scenes from the match:





