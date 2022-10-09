Quantcast

FHS Sports: Field Hockey Celebrates Senior Night With 2-0 Win Over Piscataway

Added by Bill Bowman on October 9, 2022.
Saved under Field Hockey, High School, Sports

The Franklin High School field hockey team celebrated its seniors October 7 with a shutout of visiting Piscataway, 2-0.

Senior Samantha Gordon and Junior Olivia Nayak accounted for all of Franklin’s scoring during the match.

Nayak and Junior Cindy Lam also recorded one assist each.

Senior Rebecca Russo notched four saves.

With the win, Franklin improves to 2-8 overall and remains 0-7 in the Skyland Conference.

Here are some scenes from the match:



Your Thoughts

comments

Please Support Independent Journalism In Franklin Township!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make in our community.

To subscribe, please click here.

Other News From The Eight Villages …

Sign Up For The Morning Report!