FHS Sports: Field Hockey Battles Somerville To 1-1 Draw, Thrills Fans In Overtime

Franklin Goalie Rebecca Russo, in helmet, gets a hug from a teammate after putting aside 20 scoring attempts during the Lady Warriors’ October 7 game against Somerville.

Perhaps the most exciting part of the Franklin High School field hockey team’s October 7 battle against Somerville was a period in which no goals were scored.

Sure, there was excitement in the second period when Senior Madison Luck slipped the ball to Freshman Dalena Lam, who then popped it into the goal to tie the game.

But for sheer energy, and plays that brought players and fans (the Franklin Middle School football team, which was waiting to play their game on the field) alike to their feet numerous times, you couldn’t beat the 10-minute sudden-death overtime period.

Franklin’s goalie, Junior Rebecca Russo, recorded 20 saves during the game, at least five of which were during halftime, and one was a rejection of a penalty shot by Somerville.

Franklin’s attackers were busy, too, posting several scoring attempts that raised the decibel level on the home bench.

Neither team could pull the trigger during overtime, however, resulting in the tie.

With the draw, Franklin’s record stands at 2-9-1 overall and 1-8 in the Skyland Conference.

Here are some scenes from the game: