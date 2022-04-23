FHS Softball: Lady Warriors Erupt For 21-2 Win Over Somerville

An 11-run first inning set the stage April 22 for the Lady Warriors 21-2 rout of Somerville’s Pioneers, breaking a seven-game losing streak for Franklin.

Franklin added six runs in the second inning and three in the third before the game was called in the middle of the fourth inning.

Franklin’s pitchers – Freshman Mia Sanchez-Balzac and the winner, Senior Julia Gabryszewski – combined for four strikeouts, two hits and one earned run.

In addition to helping shut down the Pioneers, Sanchez-Balzac powered the Lady Warriors’ offense, going 4-for-4 and knocking in five runs.

Gabryszewski went 3-for-3 and drove in three runs. Sophomore Angelina Terranove went 2-for-2, with one RBI. Sophomore Sophia Ziegler also went 2-for-2 and scored four times.

Sophomore Zoe Ling batted in three RBIs, as did Freshman Brielle Daniels. Sophomore Mia Elliott, Freshman Victoria Pydeski and Sophomore Abigail Diem each drove in two runs.

With the win, Franklin improves to 2-7 overall, and 2-6 in the Skyland Conference.

Here are some scenes from the game:





