FHS PTSO Conducting Shoe Drive For Student Programs

The Franklin Township High School PTSO is conducting a shoe drive fundraiser through November 30 to raise funds for student events.

Gently worn, used and new shoes can be left at Franklin High School in the rear of the building across from the football field.

The amount of money earned depends on the total weight of the pairs of shoes collected. The PTSO is partnering with Funds2Orgs, which will issue a check for the collected shoes.

All donated shoes will then be redistributed throughout the Fund s2Orgs network of micro­ enterprise partners. Funds2Orgs works with micro-entrepreneurs in helping them create, maintain and grow small businesses in developing countries where economic opportunity and jobs are limited, according to a press release about the fund drive.

Proceeds from the sales of the shoes collected in shoe drive fundraisers are used to feed, clothe and house their families, according to the release. One budding entrepreneur in Haiti even earned enough to send to her son to law school.

“We are excited about our shoe drive,” Nicolas DiMeglio, President of the Franklin High School PTSO, said in the release. “We know that most people have extra shoes in their closets they would like to donate to us. By doing so, we raise money for the PTSO, and we have the chance to help families in developing nations who need economic opportunities. It’s a win-win for everyone.”

The PTSO is a volunteer organization made up of parents, teachers, administrators and support staff who are all dedicated to the successful education of township children, the release said. The leadership team represents and advocates for FHS families and teachers by working collaboratively with school and district administrators to disseminate relevant and time-sensitive information to all of its members, the release said.



