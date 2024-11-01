FHS Offers ‘Safe Halloween’ For Township Kids

IN YOUR FACE – It was all fun and games and whipped creme October 31 at the annual Franklin High School Safe Halloween event.

There were ghouls, goblins and games galore October 31 at the annual Safe Halloween event at Franklin High School.

The event, sponsored by the Franklin High School Student Government, is designed to give kids a “safe space” to do their Trick-or-Treating, and have some fun in the process, according to Robert Freeman, the Student Government advisor.

The school’s clubs and organizations set up games and activities in spaces in the Events Lobby and the cafeteria.

“We’ve been doing it probably more than 20 years,” Freedman said. “It’s an alternative to door-to-door trick-or-treating, a safe environment for kids where they don’t have to go on the street or go house-to-house and questionable things go on. It’s a safe environment. They go from club space to club space, do activities and get candy.”

There was a wide selection of FHS clubs participating, Freedman said.

“There are different clubs ranging from MedTech, JROTC, Spanish Club, Model UN and many more, there’s a whole list of them,” he said. “And each club, there are advisors present helping with the kids in the club to give out candy and do activities like coloring, painting. One is doing corn hole, stuff like that.”

The event has been held for about the last 20 years, Freedman said. Kids and parents learn about it mostly by word-of-mouth, he said.

“And some of these kids working the event actually came here as kids,” he said.

Here are some scenes from the event:





