Franklin High School students named their Homecoming Court during the October 22 football game.

The FHS Homecoming Queen is Kiara Sanchez Estevez, and the Homecoming King is Ashar Keeys.

For the Freshman, Princesses are Miazaly Sipaque and Genesis Ortiz, and the Prince is Christopher Duran.

For the Juniors, the Princess is Jordan Cole and the Prince is Dante McQuilla.

Following are some scenes from the event: