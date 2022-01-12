FHS Boys’ Basketball: Warriors Dominated By Gil St. Bernard’s, 95-57

Sophomore Elisha Brown goes up for a basket during the Warriors’ January 11 game against Gil St. Bernard’s.

A dozen Franklin High School basketball Warriors scored in their January 11 game against Gil St. Bernard’s, which is the good news.

The bad news is that none of them broke single digits, while four Knights did so in the Knights’ 95-57 rout.

Gil took control of the game early, starting with a long 3-pointer that served as an omen for the rest of the evening; Gil would score 24 of its points from outside the arc.

Gil had a commanding 30-13 lead at the end of the first quarter, adding to that lead in the second by outscoring Franklin 25-13.

Gil nearly repeated the performance in the third quarter, outscoring the Warriors 23-13.

Franklin ended the game strong, outscoring Gil 18-17.

Junior Cameron Snowden led the effort for the Warriors with eight points. Sophomores Cam Brown and Landon Miller contributed seven points each.

Juniors Samuele Mattia and Daniel Okafor scored six points each; Juniors Peyton Bonds and Jake Novielli and Senior Bashir Philippe each scored five points, and Sophomore Elisha Brown, Junior Jahlil Williams, and seniors Josh Mingledolph and Isaiah Cotten each scored two points.

With the loss, the Warriors drop to 2-3 overall and 1-2 in the Skyland Conference.

Here are some scenes from the game:





