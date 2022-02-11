FHS Basketball: Warriors Lose Late To Holmdel, 64-54

Senior Josh Mingledolph goes up in traffic during the Warriors’ February 10 game against Holmdel High School.

Oh, those pesky fourth quarters.

The Franklin High School basketball Warriors looked to have their February 10 contest against the Holmdel High School Hornets well in hand at the end of the third quarter. Leading 42-37, the Warriors looked to have a grip on the game, even after trading leads several times with the Hornets.

But that all fell apart in the last eight minutes of the contest.

Holmdel started the frame with a 6-0 run, taking the lead, 43-42, with about 5:38 left.

Holmdel would end up outscoring Franklin 27-12 in the final frame, taking the game 64-54.

Senior Isaiah Cotten lead all Franklin scorers with 15 points, followed by Senior John Mingledolph with 11 points.

Junior Jake Novielli scored eight points, while Junior Daniel Okafor and Sophomore Cam Brown scored five points each.

Junior Cameron Snowden scored four points, while Junior Samuele Mattia and Sophomore Landen Miller contributed three points each.

With the loss, Franklin falls to 11-7 overall, and 7-4 in the Skyland Conference.

Following are some scenes from the game:





