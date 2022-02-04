FHS Basketball: Warriors Fall To Montgomery, 64-55

The Franklin High School Warriors basketball squad started their February 3 game against Montgomery pretty much evenly matched, going basket-for basket through the first quarter.

It wasn’t until about halfway through the second frame that Montgomery’s five caught fire, leading to their eventual 64-55 win.

Franklin was down one point – 15-14 – after the first quarter, but went into the locker room at halftime trailing 29-23.

The third quarter was all Montgomery, who outscored Franklin 21-15 and entered the final frame with a comfortable 50-38 lead.

Franklin showed some spark in the final frame, outscoring Montgomery 17-14, but it wasn’t enough to overcome their deficit.

Junior Cameron Snowden led all scorers with 23 points. Sophomore Cam Brown scored 10 points, and Senior Isaiah Cotten scored seven points.

Senior Josh Mingledolph contributed 5 points, and Sophomore Landen Miller and Junior Daniel Okafor each scored four points.

Sophomore Elisha Brown contributed two points.

With the loss, Franklin falls to 9-6 overall and 6-4 in the Skyland Conference.

Following are some scenes from the game:





