FHS Basketball: Lady Warriors Dominate Bridgewater-Raritan

Added by Bill Bowman on December 21, 2022.
Still smarting from a rough season-opening loss five days earlier, the Franklin High School Lady Warriors took out their frustrations on a hapless Bridgewater-Raritan team on December 20, winning 59-22.

The Lady Warriors dominated the game from the tip-off, running up a quick 6-point lead before the Panthers could get on the board.

Franklin ended the first quarter up 13-7, extending that lead to 27-11 at the half.

The third frame was more of the same, with Franklin leaving the floor with a 48-16 lead.

The final frame saw the Lady Warriors outscore the Panthers 11-5.

With the win, Franklin evens its record at 1-1.

Here are some scenes from the game:



