FHS Basketball: Lady Warriors Defeat Trenton Catholic, 66-35

Iyanna Cotton powered the Franklin High School Lady Warriors to a 6-35 victory on December 22, helping secure Franklin’s second consecutive win.

Cotton, a Junior, scored eight of her point from the free -throw line, where she went 7-for-8.

Sophomore Precoius Wheeler wasn’t far behind, tallying 15 points in the game.

This was the second straight game the Lady Warriors dominated their opponent, holding Trenton to single-digit scoring in the first three frames of the game.

A spree of fouls by Franklin contributed to Trenton’s scoring 17 points in the final quarter.

But it was too little too late. Franklin outscored Trenton 11-4, 15-6 and 18-8 in the first three quarters.

Also contributing to the Lady Warriors’ victory were Senior Keira Clark, who scored eight points, Freshman Alissa Myers and Junior Tiffany Pecorella, who scored seven points each, Olivia Lewis and Seniors Tarae Jackson and Alyssa Pecorella, who scored four points each.

With the win, the Lady Warriors improve to 2-1 overall and 1-1 in the Skyland Conference.

Here are some scenes from the game:





