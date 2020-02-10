‘Driver Fatigue’ Probable Cause Of Ambulance Crash

Police said driver fatigue was the probable cause behind the crash of this ambulance into a Hamilton Street house. Photo: FTPD.

Driver fatigue has been tabbed as the probable cause behind a January 31 crash of an ambulance into a Hamilton Street home, police said.

Franklin Township Police Lt. Philip Rizzo said that investigators had determined fatigue on the part of the driver of the RWJ Barnabus Health ambulance caused him to veer into the opposite side of the street, hit a parked car and crash into a house near Pershing Street shortly before 5 a.m..

The driver and a fellow EMT were injured in the crash and taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

Rizzo said another EMT unit was dispatched to respond to the original call, which came from a township nursing home.



