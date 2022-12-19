Dog Late Fees, Tree Fund Contributions Changed In Proposed Ordinances

Ordinances increasing the amount some developers must pay into the township’s Tree Fund, and creating a flat late fee for dog licenses were introduced at the December 13 Township Council meeting.

Developers who cannot meet township requirements for tree replacement when a development results in tree clearing must pay $300 per tree that they cannot replace to the Tree Fund, under the proposed ordinance.

The previous amount was $30.

The proposed ordinance also stipulates the amount to be paid; a previous version of the ordinance merely stated that the contribution to the Tree Fund would be reviewed annually by the township engineer, who would then set the rate.

Apparently, that rate has not been changed in years. Members of the township’s Environmental Commission expressed objection to that at their last meeting.

The second ordinance would set $5 as the flat late fee for dog licenses.

Previously, late fees were on a sliding scale from $5 to $20.

Public hearings and final votes on the proposed ordinances are set for the Council’s January 24, 2023 meeting.



