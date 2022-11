State Assemblyman Joe Danielsen is holding his annual clothing drive. (File photo).

State Assemblyman Joe Danielsen is once again running his “Head to Toe” clothing donation drive.

Donations of hats, scarves, mittens, gloves, socks, etc. for children aged 3 to 16 are sought. All clothing must be clean or new.

Donations are being accepted from December 1 to February 13, 2023 in the lobby of 334 Elizabeth Avenue.