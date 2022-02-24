Quantcast

Council Purchases Eight Vehicles For Police Department

Approval for the purchase of eight vehicles for the Franklin Township Police Department was approved at the February 22 Township Council meeting.

Resolutions to purchase seven 2022 Ford Explorer SUVs, for a total price of $237,500, and one 2021 Ford Expedition SUV, for a cost of $39,358 were approved.

The eight vehicles were purchased as part of the department’s fleet maintenance and replacement program.

The batch of seven SUVs were purchased from Maplecrest Ford of Mendham, while the eight vehicle was purchased from Winner Ford of Cherry Hill.

