Coronavirus Update: 122 Cases In Township, Four Deaths

The number of Franklin Township residents testing positive for the coronavirus increased April 2 to 122, with two more deaths, according to the township Office of Emergency Management.

That represents an increase of 22 new cases in 24 hours, the largest such increase since the first case was detected last month.

Among the newest cases were two people aged 33 years, two people aged 34 years, two people aged 52 years, as well as people aged 29, 69, 30, 48, 90, 66, 53, 75, 65, 73, 93, 77, 61, 74, 41, and 45 years, according to Mayor Phil Kramer.

A 67-year-old resident died on March 28 and an 85-year-old resident died on April 1, Kramer said in a Facebook post.

According to the township Office of Emergency Management, the best way to protect yourself and your family from this coronavirus and other diseases is to follow simple daily health precautions:

Wash hands frequently with soap and water, and for at least 20 seconds each time.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are ill.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

Do not reuse tissue after coughing, sneezing, or blowing your nose.

Clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched.

Stay home when you are sick.

Stay at home unless you are essential or seeking essential services.

The New Jersey Department of Health is providing information to residents and has set up a 24/7 public hotline with the New Jersey Coronavirus & Poison Center at 1-800-222-1222.



