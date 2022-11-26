Commendations To Women’s Club, Environmental Commission At Township Council Meeting

Councilwoman Kimberly Francois, far right, presented a Council commendation to Mary Lou Bak, co-president of the Franklin Women’s Club.

The Township Council awarded commendations to the Franklin Township Women’s Club and the township Environmental Commission at its November 22 meeting.

The Council congratulated the Women’s Club on its centennial celebration.

The commendation noted that the Women’s Club has undertaken many projects, including “Girls Career Institute Participation, College Scholarships for Franklin Township School senior girls, Shot @ Life Campaign for international immunizations, Free the Girls Project & Human Trafficking Awareness, Prevent Child Abuse and Mental Health Awareness, holiday cheer boxes for veterans, active duty military personnel, and nursing home residents, and holiday food baskets for local needy families.”

The club “continues to strive to have a positive impact on the community while providing its members opportunities for creativity through the home and fine arts, conservation and gardening and developing friendships,” according to the commendation.

Club co-president Mary Lou Bak thanked the Council for the acknowledgement of their anniversary.

“We’re looking forward to our next century of service to the community and friendship and earmarking this year, we’re gathering multiples of 100 hours of service in our community and around the world this year,” she said. “So far we’ve totaled up 900 hours this year, so we’re working for that tenth multiple of 100 hours.”

Council member Ed Potosnak reads the Council’s commendation to the Environmental Commission.

The Environmental Commission was commended for its work in getting the township’s third Silver Certification from Sustainable Jersey, a statewide coalition of towns, schools and school districts dedicated to environmental issues.

“Sustainable Jersey’s certified municipalities are national leaders in implementing solutions to key sustainability challenges,” according to the group’s web site. “From efforts to reduce waste, cut greenhouse gas emissions, improve public health, stimulate local economies, increase resiliency and progress toward an equitable society, the actions completed by Sustainable Jersey communities have made a significant contribution.”

According to the Council commendation, “Franklin Township’s Green Team and Environmental Commission serve a vital role in developing plans, implementing programs and assisting with educational opportunities about Sustainable Jersey actions focusing on solar energy, wind energy, electric vehicles and charging stations and open space preservation.”

Paul Walitsky, the Commission chairman, said that “protecting the health of residents through environmental conditions is vital to the success of Franklin Township.”

He listed a number of Commission initiatives that led to the Silver Certification, including, “a green infrastructure action plan, hosting stream cleanups, completion of an environmental audit of Williams Park, educating the public on the New Jersey plastic bag ban,” and working on an anti-idling ordinance, tree ordinance revisions, and enhancing NJ solar-ready roof requirements.

Speaking of the Commission members, Walitsky said, “their expertise and experience bring a level of excellence rarely seen. We are all environmental activists.”



