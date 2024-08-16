Bound Brook Man Seriously Injured In Manville Causeway Crash

A 31-year-old Bound Brook man suffered a serious head injury August 15 after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a car on the Manville Causeway, near Weston Canal Road.

Police said they received a 9-1-1 call about the crash at 7:36 p.m.

Responding officers from the Franklin Township, Manville, and South Bound Brook police departments, and the Somerset County Sheriff’s Department performed lifesaving efforts on the victim until care was turned over to emergency medical services, according to a press release from the FTPD.

The man was transported to a local hospital by the New Jersey State Police’s NorthStar helicopter, where he is undergoing treatment for the serious head injury, according to the release.

The driver of the car was not injured, according to the release.

The cause of the accident is being investigated by the Franklin Township Police Department’s Traffic Safety Bureau.

A section of the Manville Causeway was closed for about three hours during the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer Robert Meyer at extension 3236 or at robert.meyer@franklinnj.gov.





