Blair Wilson Set To Be Named Next FHS Head Football Coach

The Board of Education is poised to name Blair Wilson as the new Franklin High School head football coach, ending months of speculation about who will be given the top spot at the ailing football program.

The Board’s personnel agenda for the January 27 meeting includes naming Wilson to the $14,000 position.

Wilson, who has served as the Franklin Middle School head football coach for years, was the benefactor of heavy lobbying by the township’s football community. Advocates showed up at the November 18, 2021 school board meeting and a special December 6, 2021 town hall meeting at the high school, during which principal Nicholas Solomon and athletic director Ken Margolin explained the process behind selecting a new head football coach.

Members of the township football community said they are tired of seeing top Franklin football players leave the school system for private schools, arguing that Wilson would be able to keep talent in Franklin.

And, they argued, players will want to play for Wilson because of the relationships he builds with them.

Some parents noted how Wilson requires his players to participate in community service projects.

Wilson is a Franklin native, having played for the Warriors during his time at Franklin High School.

Wilson will take over from former coach John Paczkowski, who resigned in November 2021 after garnering an 11-29 record during his tenure.

The school board is also scheduled to appoint Tristen Solomon and Chris Strzelecki as strength and conditioning coaches at the high school. Both positions are voluntary.

The Board meets at 7:30 p.m. in its new headquarters at 2301 Route 27, the former Consolata Missionaries property.



