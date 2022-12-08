Applications Sought For NJ Legislative Youth Council

Applicants between the ages of 15 and 23 are being sought for the newly formed New Jersey Legislative Youth Council.

The Council is intended to function as an advisory to the Legislature and all of its committees, commissions, and task forces on the needs, opinions and welfare of young New Jerseyans, according to a press release about the Council. It is tasked with research and making policy recommendations on a host of issues, including but not limited to topics such as civics education, gun violence, the environment, youth services and safety, and more, according to the release.

To apply, township residents should contact the district office of state Assemblyman Joe Danielsen, (732) 247-3999.

The three legislators of each legislative district – one Senator and two Assembly members – are to jointly appoint one public member to the Council based on applications submitted from residents of their districts. Council appointees will serve for two years. Applications will ask the following:

Why are you interested in joining the New Jersey Legislative Youth Council?

What policy issues are you passionate about?

How will being a part of the Youth Council contribute to your District?

Applicants are required to have been residents of New Jersey for 15 years and must be between the ages of 15 and 23 at the time of appointment.

Eligible applicants are encouraged to apply ASAP and refer to their respective legislator’s district office for guidance; appointments must be made by January 8, 2023.



