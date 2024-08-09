Acting Governor Declares State Of Emergency In Advance Of Storm

A State of Emergency starting at 6 p.m. for all 21 counties was announced on August 9 by Acting Governor Tahesha Way.

The declaration was made in anticipation of severe storms causing hazardous weather conditions including heavy rain, high winds, and flash flooding due to the remnants of Tropical Storm Debby, according to a press release.

The Acting Governor also urges motorists to stay off the road and in the safety of their homes for the duration of the storm, according to the release.

“I have declared a State of Emergency starting at 6:00 p.m. today, August 9, 2024, due to the severe weather impacts caused by Tropical Storm Debby,” Acting Governor Way said in the release. “I urge all residents to stay indoors and off of the roads until the storm passes. If you must drive, slow down and use extra caution.”

The Acting Governor encourages New Jerseyans to visit ready.nj.gov for important weather updates and safety information. Residents should also monitor local forecasts, warnings, and watches.





