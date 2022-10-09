A Variety Of Weekend Events Around The Villages

The first weekend in October saw a number of events occur in Franklin.

On October 7, the Franklin High School senior field hockey players were celebrated with their senior night.

Those honored were Tabatha Alegria, team co-captain Rebecca Russo, team co-captain Molly Smith, team co-captain Samantha Gordon, Taylor Hoyte, Amanda Gutierrez, Thara Muhammad, and Noelia Abreu.

Watch a video of the ceremony here:

There were a number of events on October 8.

The Franklin Park Volunteer Fire Company held its first Open House since the Covid pandemic.

Members of the company were on hand to demonstrate fire-fighting techniques and show children the various fire trucks they use.

Other departments from within Fire District 2 also participated.

Watch the video here:

The East Amwell First Aid Squad also held its annual Open House.

Squad members showed visitors various life-saving techniques, such as CPR and stopping the bleeding of a wound.

Watch the video here:

Second Chance for Animals, the organization that provides much of the funding for the Franklin Township Animal Shelter, was once again able to present its Tricky Tray fundraiser.

More than 250 people showed up at the Ukrainian Orthodox Cultural Center on Davidson Road to lay claim to about 275 prize baskets.

Watch the video here:





