20th Anniversary of 9-11 Terrorist Attacks Commemorated In Township

The 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in New York, Arlington, Va. and Shanksville, Pa. – and the six Franklin residents who lost their lives that day – was commemorated in two separate ceremonies.

Among the 2,977 people killed in the attacks were township natives John Collins, Stephen Joseph, Ganesh K. Ladkat, Vanesha O. Richards, Jeffrey Robinson and Sheryl L. Rosenbaum.

Among those speaking at the event were Mayor Philip Kramer, state Assemblyman Joe Danielsen, Pastor George Montanari of Middlebush Reformed Church, the Rev. Nancy Nalepa-Skibo of Somwerset Presbyterian Church, the Rev, Tina Nummela of Emanuel Lutheran Church in New Brunswick, Dr. Wije Kottahachchi of the NJ Buddhist Vihara and Imam Bilal Husain.

Timothy Walton, Franklin High School’s drama and vocal dirfector, sang during teh ceremony.

Honor guards were presented by the Franklin Township Police Department and St. Matthias Cub Scout Pack #195 and Boy Scout Troop #154.

The Franklin Reporter & Advocate live-streamed the event:

Here are some pictures from the event:

Later in the day, the annual Mass honoring first responders who died in the attacks was held at St. Matthias Church

During the ceremony, as is custom, the names of all first responders killed during the attacks, and from injuries and illnesses suffered as a result of the attacks, were read.

Special mention was made of John Collins, a graduate of St. Matthias School who served in New York City’s Ladder Co. 25.

A wreath was later placed at the Collins Memorial, outside St. Matthias, along John F. Kennedy Boulevard.

The Franklin Reporter & Advocate live-streamed the event:

Here are some pictures from the day:





