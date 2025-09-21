RCDCU Bicycle Tour For Prostate Cancer Awareness Celebrates 19th Year

The 19th annual running of the Renaissance Cyclists Defeating Cancer United bicycle fundraiser was held September 20 at the Township Senior/Community Center.

More than 100 riders participated in the event, which offered ride lengths of three, 10, 30 and 50 miles, as well as a 3-mile walk.

The event raises money for prostate cancer awareness and screening.

Shirley Spruill, the event’s founder, said there were many last-minute registrants this year.

Spruill said that the event has raised more than $33,000 since it began 19 years ago as the Renaissance Community Development Credit Union ride got prostate cancer awareness.

Spruill said she and her son, David, were inspired to raise money for prostate cancer awareness after good friends of theirs died from it, and some family members developed it.

“So, David came up actually with the idea to say if you want to raise money and you want it to be effective, it has to be for a cause, and that’s how we developed the cause for prostate cancer,” she said.

It’s David, an avid cyclist, who develops the routes each year.

Shirley Spruill said she’s hoping to have a major event for the ride’s 20th anniversary next year, as she did several years ago for another milestone year.

“But this time, I want a celebrity,” she said.

Here are some scenes from the event:

Stay ‘In the Know,’ subscribe to the Franklin Reporter & Advocate!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

To subscribe, please click here.

Your Thoughts

comments