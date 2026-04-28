In Your Opinion: Franklin 250 Committee Thanked For ‘George & Martha’ Program
April 28, 2026
Speak Out!
By Stephanie Sprague.
Dear Franklin 250 Chairman LaCorte and committee members,
Thank you for hosting yet another wonderful, memorable event last Saturday. Your evening with “George and Martha Washington” exceeded all expectations; the reenactors were engaging, entertaining, and informative as they took us back in time. Standing there, in the tavern-like setting, looking out into the fields in the twilight as I listened to their narrative recreated a moment of time that I won’t forget.
Thank you for your work in preserving the impact our founders had on our current freedoms and for keeping their memory alive for future generations.
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