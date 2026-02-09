In Your Opinion: Feds Shouldn’t Delay Gateway Tunnel Project

I think it was inevitable my wife and I would move back to Franklin when we bought our house, due to our ties here. Regardless, I was at the beginning of a 15-year run working in New York City, and access to the train was a primary concern. My most notable commute was Sept 11th, I didn’t realize what I was watching at the time but I watched the smoke double in size when the second plane hit the World Trade Center, from my train creeping through the Meadowlands. To this day my wife laments “you knew there was a problem, you could have gotten off in Newark but you went to work anyway”. My work ethic was lost on her that day.

Speaking of work ethic. Both my kids were in Macafee School Sept. 11 and I can not say enough about the caring and professionalism they displayed that day. As working parents you could have not asked for more …

I am done with that tangent.

Franklin is a commuter town. Maybe this has changed a bit in the age of the Internet, but simple access to New York is a selling point. What happens on the Northeast Corridor line is important to this town.

My current favorite doom scrolling topics are plane crashes and trains. I have followed the Northeast Corridor Gateway project closely. They are about to complete the Portal Bridge replacement and about to commence the tunnel boring, that is, if the current Federal administration does not bring it to a halt. This would be insane. In my opinion it’s almost inevitable we will have another Superstorm Sandy event before the job is completed so delaying it any more makes it worse.

The money is insane and beyond my comprehension. Challenging the costs sounds like a good idea but the cynical view is it’s shuffling the chairs just enough to get new snoots in the trough. A good consultant’s contract can feed a family of six. Politicians, please don’t clutch your pearls at that remark.