Quantcast
Theo A. Cannabis, your trusted cannabis dispensary in Franklin Park

Gail Rosen Named Among Top 200 National CPAs

March 10, 2026 Business, Business News

Gail Rosen. (Photo: RRBB Advisors.)

A township-based CPA has received national attention in the Forbes 2025 “Top 200 CPAs in America” list.

Gail Rosen, a partner at Rosenberg Rich Baker Berman, P.A., and managing member at RRBB Advisors, LLC, earned the national distinction which honors accounting professionals who demonstrate exceptional expertise, leadership, and influence across the profession.

Don’t Miss Out!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

We also offer monthly and quarterly subscription plans.

To subscribe, please click here.

Existing members, please click here.

Check Also

Unity Bank Named ‘Top Bank Investment Idea’

Submitted by Unity Bank Piper Sandler, a leading investment bank and institutional securities firm, has …

Adopt, don't shop, at the Franklin Township Animal Shelter
Copyright © 2026 The Franklin Reporter & Advocate, LLC. The FR&A in 2025 reached 73,000 unique visitors, who recorded 378,000 page views. Monthly, there were 6,083 unique visits, with 3,096 coming from Franklin, or within a 10-mile radius. Source: Quantcast.
Created with recycled electrons.