Gail Rosen Named Among Top 200 National CPAs

Gail Rosen, a partner at Rosenberg Rich Baker Berman, P.A., and managing member at RRBB Advisors, LLC, earned the national distinction which honors accounting professionals who demonstrate exceptional expertise, leadership, and influence across the profession.

A township-based CPA has received national attention in the Forbes 2025 “Top 200 CPAs in America” list.

