FR&A 2025 Man Of The Year: Vimal Sodhani, Philanthropist

MAN OF THE YEAR – Vimal Sodhani speaks during the 2023 Inventors Competition. (File photo.)

The practice of philanthropy can be traced back to the ancient Greeks and Romans, with the root “philanthropia” meaning, “love of humanity.”

That “love of humanity” has been expressed in many ways throughout the centuries, from support of education, to social programs, to care for the disadvantaged.

And if there is any one person who embodies that “love of humanity” in Franklin Township, it is our 2025 Man of the Year, Vimal Sodhani.

An entrepreneur turned philanthropist, Sodhani has dedicated his retirement to making charitable donations to causes supporting education, peace, and social concern.

Through his Sodhani Foundation, he has donated tens of thousands of dollars over the past handful of years to raise the quality of life for Franklin Township residents.

From donating the seed money for the township Cultural Arts Gazebo, to funding the Franklin Food Bank, to funding the now much-anticipated Inventors Competition in our district schools, Sodhani and his family foundation have made their mark in the Eight Villages.

Sodhani burst on the township scene in 2017, after he was approached by Bill Grippo who at the time was raising money for the Cultural Arts Gazebo in the Municipal Complex on DeMott Lane.

Grippo tells of how he and Sodhani stood on the lawn in front of where the gazebo would be located and talked about what it would mean to Franklin residents.

Sodhani met Grippo the next day with a $15,000 check which set the ball rolling for the eventual successful fundraising drive.

“This monument will bring our community together by establishing a cultural haven of arts and upholding a sacred vision of friendship,” Sodhani said at the time. “This is a place where the mind becomes still and peaceful, where spirituality helps uplift individuals, families and society, where individual values are preserved and protected.”

“My motivation to support this project was that the Franklin Township gazebo will be the symbol to promote peace and harmony,” he said at the time.

“Every so often when faced with a huge fundraising goal an ‘Angel appears!” Grippo said. “In the history of the Franklin Gazebo, that Angel to me came in the person of Vimal Sodhani.”

After being given Sodhani’s name by Mayor Phil Kramer and state Assemblyman Joe Danielsen, Grippo said, “I called Vimal and simply introduced myself and discussed the vision of a community gathering place … he met me within a couple of days on the barren lawn next to the library … Vimal said to me: “Bill, I see a very peaceful place here to present the arts and people who want to come together.”

“Vimal’s generous gesture opened the ‘philanthropic gates’ of fundraising for both me and the wonderful core committee on myself, John Felix, Michael Steinbruck and the Franklin Arts Council,” Grippo said. “I am deeply grateful for Vimal’s vision, energy and inspiration he gave this successful community project where today thousands of people enjoy the space and the beautiful performing arts Gazebo.”

“Mr. Sodhani was given two gifts,” Kramer said. “First is the ability to be very successful. The second is an unquenchable desire to share the fruits of that success.”

“He’s been there for us when we need him,” Kramer said.

Sodhani has donated more than $42,000 to the school district over the past seven years, said schools Superintendent John Ravally. The money has gone to climate and cultural initiatives, and, to a greater extent, the Invention Competition.

“The Sodhani Foundation’s partnership with the school district has enabled the district to initiate and continue expanding its Inventions/Innovations Program,” he said. “Thanks to the Sodhani Foundation, students are able to deepen their understanding of STEM-related fields through a competitive, project-based learning experience that both excites students and allows them to connect theory to real-world applications.”

“The Sodhani Foundation has also supported climate and culture initiatives throughout the district in years past,” he said. “Their support has helped our schools sustain a safe, inclusive, supportive, and engaging learning environment where students and staff can thrive.”

“As Mr. Sodhani has shared in the past, through his Foundation he seeks to give back and bring the community together in a holistic manner upholding a shared vision of friendship, peace, and harmony,” Ravally said. “Most importantly, his Foundation aims to inspire the younger generation and instill in them the instinct of giving.”

“We deeply appreciate the Sodhani family’s generosity and value the opportunity to work alongside them to advance their Foundation’s mission,” Ravally said.

Township Councilman Ram Anbarasan said choosing Sodhani as Man of the Year was “a fantastic choice.”

“In his quest to help and improve the community he lives in, Vimal has been generously donating to various projects,” Anbarasan said. “He is focused on education at all levels because he believes a good education is the foundation young people need to build their future on.”

“Fighting hunger is another passion,” Anbarasan said. “He has been actively contributing to the mission of Franklin Food Bank for many years.”

“I continue to be inspired by Vimal by his broad vision of uplifting the community he belongs to and believes in,” Anbarasan said. “He is a shining example to the Indian diaspora, showing us the way to lead a life of community service and philanthropy even after professional retirement.”

Anbarasan said he and Sodhani are now working on building a community center in Franklin.

Franklin Food Bank Director of Development Allie O’Brien called Sodhani “a great man.”

“He has been very generous towards the food bank since 2019 when he and a number of neighbors and friends began holding Diwali fund drives, raising money for the food bank to access vegetarian foods for the community,” she said.

“They have raised over $30,000 since 2019 as well as over a thousand pounds of food,” she said.

Food Bank Executive Director Derek Smith said, “It has truly been a pleasure to know and partner with Mr. Sodhani and his foundation over the years.”

“His support truly represents the spirit of Franklin Township, specifically his commitment to serving the community with dignity, respect, and joy,” he said. “I continue to be inspired by his ability to mobilize folks from various backgrounds to contribute to the areas of greatest need in our town. Mr. Sodhani is a true friend of the Franklin Food Bank and warrior for the most vulnerable among us.”

Stay ‘In the Know,’ subscribe to the Franklin Reporter & Advocate!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

To subscribe, please click here.

Your Thoughts

comments