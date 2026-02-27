FHS Sports: Lady Warriors Basketball Wins Big In NJSIAA Central Jersey Group 4 Tournament First Round

TEEING UP – Junior Alivia Stewart prepares to sink one of her six free throws in the February 26 NJSIAA CJ Group 4 Tournament game against Manalapan High School.

The top-seeded Franklin High School Lady Warriors basketball team won big in their NJSIAA Central Jersey Group 4 Tournament first round game on February 26, dominating Manalapan High School 75-17.

The Lady Warriors started the game with a 12-0 run, not allowing the No. 16 Braves to score until about halfway through the first quarter.

Franklin followed with a 17-2 run, ending the first frame leading 29-4.

The third quarter was more of the same, with Franklin outscoring Manalapan 16-2.

The Lady Warriors emptied the bench by the fourth quarter, which turned out to be the Braves’ biggest frame, with Manalapan outscoring Franklin 7-5.

Senior Alissa Meyers and Juniors Aleah Sunkins and Alivia Stewart led all scorers with 14 points each.

Stewart went 6-for-6 from the foul line.

Sophomore Nola Bright scored eight points, and Senior Gianna Mattia and Freshman Lena Plummer each scored seven points.

Sophomore Anaiyah Martin scored five points, and Senior Kayla Duncan and Sophomores Jamila McRiney and Sarah Mitchell each scored two points.

With the win, the Lady Warriors move to the tournament’s second-round contest, scheduled for noon on February 28 at home against No. 8 Freehold Township.

Following are some scenes from the game:

