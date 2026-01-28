Life Story: John B. Hadley, 77; Owned AG Teleconsultants

“There is a special bathroom in heaven for the father of all girls.”

John B. Hadley, 77, passed away peacefully on January 23, surrounded by his loving family, at his home in Whitehouse Station.

He was the greatest example of how to love deeply and live joyfully.

John was born on September 1, 1948, in Summit to the late G. Edwin Hadley and Jean Kemp (Leslie), the fourth of eight children. He had an idyllic childhood in Chatham, New Jersey, which became the foundation he built for his own family. He attended local Chatham schools where he formed lifelong friendships and was an active Boy Scout, influenced by his father, who passed down a legacy of service and character. John went on to attend Chatham High School, where he excelled academically, athletically, and socially. He was a talented soccer player and competitive swimmer.

John attended Lehigh University, earning a Bachelor’s Degree in accounting and was an active member of the Psi Upsilon Fraternity. He earned his MBA from Fairleigh Dickinson University and held several accounting positions, notably at Mobile Oil Co. Later, John joined his friend and business partner, Alan Gittle, in launching AG Teleconsultants. As “the phone man,” he proudly owned and operated AG Teleconsultants for more than 20 years before retiring in 2016. He was a proud member of the Ancient and Honorable Order of Turtles and Mensa.

In 1996, John met the love of his life Kim, who saved him from a lifetime of eating cereal for dinner. A lovely lady who was bringing up three very lovely girls, John chose to love Kim’s daughters as his own. John and Kim married in 1997 and purchased a home on Demott Lane in Somerset — a place they dubbed Hadley Corte; not just a home, but the heart of their family’s story. A fourth daughter, completing their own Little Women of Somerset, was born in 1998.

John met every opportunity to emulate his parents’ influence of selfless support, patience and compassion with his own daughters. Whatever the show, performance or game, he was there. He was a master builder of drama sets and coach to half a dozen youth sports teams. He stayed up late to help with math homework, but was still up early to drive to school, work, or the train station. He was an active Girl Scout and former Saint Matthias School (SMS) Home School Association (HSA) president. At home, he was a handyman, bodyguard, tax accountant, pet sitter, apple pie baker, essay editor, lifeguard, landlord, chauffeur, babysitter, IT support, tutor, Donald Duck voice impersonator, New York Yankee fan, party planner, vacation coordinator, referee, furniture assembler and mover, moral compass and his daughters’ biggest fan.

Most importantly, he taught his daughters their worth through the devoted partnership, love, and respect he showed their mother every single day.

John was predeceased by his parents, G. Edwin Hadley and Jean Kemp Hadley (Leslie); his brother, George (Nancy) Hadley, and sister, Meg (John) Wing.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Kim Marie Hadley (Killmer), and four adoring daughters, Katie (Kevin) Brommer, Alyssa (Dan) McMahon, Taylor LaCorte, and Camryn (Griffin) Hadley. He is also survived by his brothers, Richard (Sara) Hadley, Peter (Dena) Hadley, and David Hadley, and sisters, Sue (the late William) Sargeant and Elizabeth (George) Boltres. John leaves behind four cherished grandchildren, Ava, Ryan, Rose, and James, as well as many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Though his clever wit and kindness brought light to everyone he met, his family grieves the greatest loss—a man who is simply irreplaceable.

Internment was private. A celebration of John’s life will be held at a later date.

Uz V Zym.

