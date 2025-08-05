Indoor Children’s Playground And Restaurant Planned For Rutgers Plaza Space

PROPOSED FLOOR PLAN – An engineer’s rendering of the proposed floor plan for the Bounce Air Adventure Park planned for a space in Rutgers Plaza on Easton Avenue.

Plans for an indoor children’s playground and restaurant targeted for Rutgers Plaza on Easton Avenue have been submitted to the Township Planning Department.

The developer of the roughly 21,000-square-foot project is Bounce Air Adventure Park of Staten Island, NY.

The indoor playground is planned for the rest of the former Office Max space, next to Crunch Fitness.

Plans call for the playground to feature activities such as “free jump” areas, slides, climbing walls, a foam pit, and a toddler area.

There would also be seating in the restaurant area for 36 people, and five party rooms, each of which would seat 14 people.

Food would be cooked in the on-site kitchen.

The playground’s intended market, according to the application, “is for families, children and teens.”

The project needs a use variance from the Zoning Board because the General Business Zone, in which Rutgers Plaza is located, does not specifically allow entertainment uses.

“The creation of an entertainment services and food establishment will also serve another goal of the Township Master Plan by creating a destination facility that will serve to promote and preserve an existing retail center,” according to the plans.

No date has been set for the project’s hearing.

