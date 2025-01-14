Warriors On The Academic Move

Kevin Fahy of Somerset is one of more than 900 Lebanon Valley College students named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2024 semester. Dean’s list students must maintain a GPA of at least 3.4 out of 4.0. Fahy is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in creative arts and English at The Valley and is a graduate of Saint Joseph’s High School.

More than 90 students completed New York Institute of Technology’s rigorous Internship Certificate Program during fall 2024, including Madeleine Vinueza of Somerset, earning valuable hands-on experience and developing skills in a wide range of work environments. Vinueza interned at Reading Partners New York in the role of Literacy Tutor.

Matthew Martin of Somerset made the York College of Pennsylvania Dean’s List. Martin is a Junior Nursing major. More than 1,400 York College students made the Dean’s List in the Fall 2024 semester. To be eligible for this honor, a student must be registered for at least 12 academic credit hours and earn a semester GPA of 3.50 or higher.

Ryan Enright of Somerset is one of more than 80 Lebanon Valley College students who graduated in December 2024. The College celebrates the students’ academic achievements and accomplishments. Enright received a Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice from LVC. Enright is a graduate of Immaculata High School.

Alyssa Miel of Franklin Park and Ashrita Jagarlamudi of Somerset were among the students who were named to the Dean’s List at the University of Connecticut for the Fall 2023 semester.

