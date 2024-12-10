Township Road Work Update

New Brunswick Rd (Willow to DeMott) -NEW BRUNSWICK RD FROM WILLOW TO DEMOTT TO BE CLOSED FOR PAVING 12/10/24
Home, Ambrose and Dunbar streets Resurfacing -Ambrose St to be milled 12/9/24 and paved 12/10/24.
Rodgers Ave Area Resurfacing – As weather permits concrete work still in progress on Holly St. Paving on Holly St will be in Spring 2025
- Rodgers Ave – Paved
- Waldorf St – Paved
- Hunt Rd -Paved
- Continental Rd -Paved
- Elmwood St -Paved
- Holly St
- Victor St -Paved
- Martin St -Paved
Blackwells Mills Rd Reclamation -COMPLETED
Suydam Rd Area Resurfacing – COMPLETED
- Suydam Rd – Paved
- Benjamin Griggs – Paved
- Peoples Line Rd -Paved
Arden Area Resurfacing -COMPLETED
- Shannon Ct -Paved
- Arden St – Paved
- Park St – Paved
- Gary Ct – Paved
- Laird Terr – Paved
- Girard Ave (Easton Ave to Fairmount) – Paved
Mosher Rd Area Resurfacing -COMPLETED
- Mosher Rd -Paved
- Acken Ln -Paved
- Tournquist Ct -Paved
- Washington Ave -Paved
- Barbieri Ct -Paved
- Eden St – Paved
- Mettlers Rd – Paved
Cornelius Way Resurfacing -COMPLETED
- Cornelius Way – Paved
- Gunther Loop- Paved
- Pucillo Ln – Paved
- Debow St-Paved
- Jean Rd – Paved
- Lenape Dr – Paved
- Railroad Ave -Paved
- Virginia Ct -Paved
- Fort St – Paved
- Stone Leigh Way – Paved
- Elm St – Paved
- Adams – Paved
