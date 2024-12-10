Quantcast
Adopt a pet at the Franklin Township Animal Shelter

Township Road Work Update

December 9, 2024 Taxes, Taxes at Work, Township Council Taxes

New Brunswick Rd (Willow to DeMott) -NEW BRUNSWICK RD FROM WILLOW TO DEMOTT TO BE CLOSED FOR PAVING 12/10/24 

Home, Ambrose and Dunbar streets Resurfacing -Ambrose St to be milled 12/9/24 and paved 12/10/24. 

Rodgers Ave Area Resurfacing – As weather permits concrete work still in progress on Holly St. Paving on Holly St will be in Spring 2025

  • Rodgers Ave – Paved
  • Waldorf St – Paved
  • Hunt Rd -Paved
  • Continental Rd -Paved
  • Elmwood St -Paved
  • Holly St 
  • Victor St -Paved
  • Martin St -Paved

Blackwells Mills Rd Reclamation -COMPLETED

Suydam Rd Area Resurfacing – COMPLETED

  • Suydam Rd – Paved
  • Benjamin Griggs – Paved
  • Peoples Line Rd -Paved

Arden Area Resurfacing  -COMPLETED

  • Shannon Ct -Paved
  • Arden St – Paved
  • Park St – Paved
  • Gary Ct – Paved
  • Laird Terr – Paved
  • Girard Ave (Easton Ave to Fairmount) – Paved

Mosher Rd Area Resurfacing -COMPLETED

  • Mosher Rd -Paved
  • Acken Ln -Paved
  • Tournquist Ct -Paved
  • Washington Ave -Paved
  • Barbieri Ct -Paved
  • Eden St – Paved
  • Mettlers Rd – Paved

Cornelius Way Resurfacing -COMPLETED

  • Cornelius Way – Paved
  • Gunther Loop- Paved
  • Pucillo Ln – Paved
  • Debow St-Paved
  • Jean Rd – Paved
  • Lenape Dr – Paved
  • Railroad Ave -Paved
  • Virginia Ct -Paved
  • Fort St – Paved
  • Stone Leigh Way – Paved
  • Elm St – Paved
  • Adams – Paved

 

