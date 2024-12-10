Township Road Work Update

New Brunswick Rd (Willow to DeMott) -NEW BRUNSWICK RD FROM WILLOW TO DEMOTT TO BE CLOSED FOR PAVING 12/10/24

Home, Ambrose and Dunbar streets Resurfacing -Ambrose St to be milled 12/9/24 and paved 12/10/24.

Rodgers Ave Area Resurfacing – As weather permits concrete work still in progress on Holly St. Paving on Holly St will be in Spring 2025

Rodgers Ave – Paved

Waldorf St – Paved

Hunt Rd -Paved

Continental Rd -Paved

Elmwood St -Paved

Holly St

Victor St -Paved

Martin St -Paved

Blackwells Mills Rd Reclamation -COMPLETED

Suydam Rd Area Resurfacing – COMPLETED

Suydam Rd – Paved

Benjamin Griggs – Paved

Peoples Line Rd -Paved

Arden Area Resurfacing -COMPLETED

Shannon Ct -Paved

Arden St – Paved

Park St – Paved

Gary Ct – Paved

Laird Terr – Paved

Girard Ave (Easton Ave to Fairmount) – Paved

Mosher Rd Area Resurfacing -COMPLETED

Mosher Rd -Paved

Acken Ln -Paved

Tournquist Ct -Paved

Washington Ave -Paved

Barbieri Ct -Paved

Eden St – Paved

Mettlers Rd – Paved

Cornelius Way Resurfacing -COMPLETED

Cornelius Way – Paved

Gunther Loop- Paved

Pucillo Ln – Paved

Debow St-Paved

Jean Rd – Paved

Lenape Dr – Paved

Railroad Ave -Paved

Virginia Ct -Paved

Fort St – Paved

Stone Leigh Way – Paved

Elm St – Paved

Adams – Paved

