Township Officials Cool To ‘Cannabis Consumption Areas’

It doesn’t look like retail cannabis businesses in the township will have the chance to expand their business to include “cannabis consumption areas.”

There is no interest on the part of the Township Council to make the needed code changes to allow for the smoking parlors, Mayor Phil Kramer said on December 18.

And Vince Dominach, the Township’s Economic Development Director, said there has been significant interest in the parlors expressed by retail cannabis operators in Franklin.

“Council has no desire to allow them,” Dominach said.

The state Cannabis Regulatory Commission approved the cannabis consumption areas earlier this year. Each licensee can have only one consumption area, regardless of how many stores they operate.

The licenses cost $1,000 for microbusinesses and $5,000 for regular businesses.

Only Class 5 retailers or medicinal dispensaries may apply, according to the regulations.

The state Cannabis Regulatory Commission will on January 2, 2025, begin taking applications from social equity licensees – those living in economically disadvantaged areas, having a household income 80 percent or less of the average state income, or having been charged with certain drug offenses.

Applications will be extended to licensees of diversely owned businesses on April 5, 2025, and all other licensed cannabis businesses on July 2, 2025, according to the regulations.

The applications include a “Municipal Approval Form,” which attests that the governing body of the town in which the business is located support the application, and that the proposed cannabis smoking parlor meets all local zoning ordinances.

Stay ‘In the Know,’ subscribe to the Franklin Reporter & Advocate!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

To subscribe, please click here.

Your Thoughts

comments