Singh, Hopkins To Lead School Board

Board of Education member Ardaman Singh was returned as Board president, and Dr. Dennis Hopkins was elected vice-president at the January 7 Board of Education reorganization meeting.

Newcomer Nicolas DiMeglio was sworn into the seat he won in the November election, as were incumbents Hopkins and Laurie Merris.

Singh’s election as president was unanimous, but Hopkins won the VP seat by a split decision, 5-4, over Merris.

In voting for Singh as president, Board member Bill Grippo said, “We had a great year last year, and I think we’re going to have an even better year this year for our kids in Franklin public schools. I think Ardaman will do a fantastic job.”

“I want to thank every one of you on the Board for electing me as your president for another year, I really appreciate that,” Singh said after the vote.

Singh thanked former Board president Nancy LaCorte and Township Councilman Ed Potosnak for, she said, mentoring her for the position.

“These two people have really made an impact on what I am doing today,” she said.

Grippo was similarly supportive in his vote for Hopkins as vice-president: “I believe that Dr. Hopkins will bring a lot of energy to the position of vice-president.”

Grippo was the only Board member to comment during the voting.

In his comments, DiMeglio thanked voters, friends, and family who supported him.

“I truly appreciate the support from Franklin Township and my family for giving me this opportunity to help the kids in the Franklin School district,” he said.

Here are some scenes from the meeting:

