Life Story: Patricia L. Rivera, 54; Was Waitress At Local Restaurants

Patricia L. Rivera, of Somerset, passed away on August 17 at the Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. She was 54.

Born in New Brunswick, she was a proud lifelong area resident.

Patricia loved people and was always considered the life of the party. She enjoyed working as a waitress and server at various restaurants throughout the area, mostly IHOP and the Somerset Diner. She loved spending time in New Brunswick and time with her family and friends.

She was predeceased by her sister, Tabitha Rivera.

Surviving are her son, Justin Hernandez of Tampa, Florida; mother, Frances Otero of Bangor, Pennsylvania; brothers, Joseph Rivera of Titusville, Florida and Timothy Otero of Plainsboro; sisters, Roseanne Ward and Michelle Otero, both of Bangor, Pennsylvania and Kayla Otero of Mercer County; and her dearest friend Keith.

Private cremation services have been handled under the professional direction of the Gleason Funeral Home of Somerset.

A Celebration of Patricia’s Life will be held at a future date and time to be announced.

