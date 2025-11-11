Life Story: Alma D. Valdez, 77; Active St. Matthias Parishioner

Alma D. Valdez of Somerset passed away on November 2 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. She was 77.

Born in Nueva Ecija, Philippines, she came to the United States in 1970, settling in Houston, Texas before moving to Somerset in 1984.

She worked as a Registered Nurse at the Alief General Hospital in Houston, Texas before relocating to Somerset.

Alma was an active parishioner and volunteer at St. Matthias Church, Somerset, where she also served as a Eucharistic Minister and on the Live Lent Prayer Group and church’s renovation group. She had a strong passion for helping those in need.

She is predeceased by eight of her 12 siblings.

She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Jaime M. Valdez; sons and daughters-in-law, Joshua and Silvina Valdez of Dix Hills, New York and Jaimer “JJ” and Elaine Valdez of Porter Ranch, California; sisters, Belen, Luz and Mercie, and 6 grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 2-6 p.m. November 14 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset.

Funeral services will be held 9:30 a.m. November 15 at the funeral home, with 10:30 a.m. Mass at St. Matthias Church, Somerset.

Burial to follow in St. Peter’s Cemetery, New Brunswick.

