In Your Opinion: Weighing In On Feral Cat Ordinance

By Bill Connell, Somerset.

I was at the recent Township Council meeting where they introduced the latest version of the Cat Colony Ordinance. Cat colony is a nice way to say feral.

Let’s be real. Feeding feral cats is really about the basic need for humans to nurture. Parenting is a somewhat narcissistic affair but there is a nurture component. My kids don’t need me for anything anymore, but if they asked me to come and oil their squeaky door, I would drive the 100s of miles, pick the oil and bring lunch. If you don’t have children or are lonely, any relationship with an animal can fill that void.

That is why I feel a bit like a jerk opposing this change but I am a pragmatist first. Feeding wild animals can spread disease and I am so done with pandemics. It also creates a nuisance for those around the feeding. I also did not hear mention of a discussion with the health department on this change.

That said.

At the bottom of the Franklin Reporter & Advocate Facebook page, there was a discussion about whether outside people should hold sway at our local meetings. I don’t think so. They come across as content experts, but they really are usually zealots and people building their resume. The people of Franklin are generally so ambivalent, you can easily pack a room with these type of people and the governing body can use that as a signal to pass an ordinance. I was recently at another town’s meeting where these types of people were hitching their wagon to an issue that could have could have cost a person their job. The attempt was soulless but thankfully the governing body did not fall for it.

No insult to the Council but sometimes there are topics over their head and you need someone to explain it to them and us. Still, when I see people like the feral cat advocate Danielle Rice speaking, I always ask, who are they, why are they here, and who invited them? Not to mention she came to influence our decision-making process but left the chamber right after speaking. Not a good look.

PS-Happy Birthday Boss Lady, and many more – you made a difference.

