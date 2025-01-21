FTPD Police Log: December 1-31, 2024

12/01/2024

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft on 10/03/24 in the area of JFK Boulevard. The unknown suspect(s) stole a delivered package off of the victim’s porch. The contents were valued at $128.

A business located on Hamilton Street was the victim of a shoplifting during the afternoon hours. Three Black females were observed by an employee exiting the store without paying for merchandise valued at $312. They entered a black vehicle and fled the area.

A business located on Hamilton Street was the victim of a shoplifting during the afternoon hours. A Black male and Hispanic male exited the store without paying for bags full of merchandise. The stolen merchandise was valued at $425.

12/02/2024

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft on 11/29/24 in the area of South Middlebush Road. The unknown suspect(s) tampered with a delivered package and removed the contents, which were valued at $349.

A business located on Easton Avenue was the victim of a shoplifting during the afternoon hours. A Hispanic adult female and two Hispanic juveniles exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $88. The suspects were stopped by an employee and the merchandise was returned.

A Somerset resident was the victim of criminal mischief in the area of Burns Street during the afternoon hours. Two unknown juveniles were observed throwing a rock at the back window of the victim’s vehicle. The repair was estimated to cost $150.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary and theft between 11/30/24 and 12/02/24 in the area of Hamilton Street The unknown suspect(s) smashed a window to the victim’s vehicle to gain entry. Once inside, the suspect(s) stole the victim’s tool kit valued at $1,935.

A Somerset resident was the victim of criminal attempt in the area of Cheddar Place during the evening hours. A Black male was observed on surveillance pulling on the door handle of the victim’s locked vehicle. Patrol canvassed the area for the suspect with negative results.

12/03/2024

A Somerset resident was the victim of criminal mischief and theft between 11/27/24 and 11/28/24 in the area of Topaz Drive. The unknown suspect(s) damaged the front end of the victim’s vehicle and stole her license plate. The damage was estimated to be $150, and the plate was entered stolen into a national database.

A Somerset resident was the victim of theft by deception on 12/02/24. The victim received an email stating his Amazon account was compromised. He spoke to a “Andrew Cashmere” who identified himself as an employee of the Federal Trade Commission. Andrew convinced the victim to purchase Home Depot gift cards valued at $1,871. The victim provided the suspect with the gift card information before realizing he was the victim of a scam.

A Somerset resident was the victim of theft by deception on 12/02/24. The victim received a message on his laptop advising him that he was “hacked” and needed to contact Microsoft. The victim spoke to a “Sara Harper” and a “Robin Williams” who instructed the victim to purchase Apple gift cards in order to avoid a $12,000 charge. The victim provided the suspects with $3,000 worth of gift card information before realizing he was being scammed.

12/04/2024

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft and wrongful impersonation by an unknown suspect on 09/05/24. The victim was awaiting the delivery of a retirement check valued at $30,458. The unknown suspect intercepted the check and cashed it by forging the victim’s signature.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft on 11/27/24 in the area of Parkside Street The unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s gold choker from a community laundry room. The jewelry was valued at $3,000.

A business located on Hamilton Street was the victim of a shoplifting during the afternoon hours. Two Hispanic males exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $300. Patrol canvassed the area for the suspect with negative results.

12/05/2024

A 40-year-old New Brunswick man was arrested by Edison PD for an outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction. The FTPD took custody of him and transported him to Somerset County Jail.

A business located on Hamilton Street was the victim of a motor vehicle theft on 11/11/24. The suspect rented a U-Haul van valued at $50,000 and failed to return it. The vehicle was entered stolen into a national database. The vehicle and suspect were located in Florida on 12/07/24.

A 29-year-old Trenton man was arrested by Pennington PD for an outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction. The FTPD took custody of him and transported him to Somerset County Jail.

A business located on Somerset Street was the victim of a shoplifting during the evening hours. A known female suspect exited the store without paying for food valued at $5. Patrol canvassed the area for the suspect with negative results.

12/06/2024

A 26-year-old Highland Park woman was issued a summons for defiant trespassing while at a business located on Somerset Street that she was previously trespassed from. Patrol escorted her off of the property without incident.

A business located on Easton Avenue was the victim of a shoplifting during the afternoon hours. A White male and a Black male exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $122.

12/07/2024

A Piscataway resident was the victim of a theft while shopping at a business located on Easton Avenue during the afternoon hours. The unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s wallet by unknown means. The wallet contained $80, multiple credit cards, and gift cards valued at $100.

12/08/2024

A Plainsboro resident was the victim of a motor vehicle theft in the area of South Middlebush Road during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s disabled vehicle while it was left unattended waiting to be towed. The unoccupied vehicle was recovered in an outside jurisdiction on a later date.

A business located on Hamilton Street was the victim of a shoplifting during the afternoon hours. A Black female exited the store with a storage bin full of merchandise while another unknown female distracted the employee. The value of the stolen merchandise was unknown at the time of report.

12/09/2024

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft on 12/04/24 in the area of Ulysses Road. The unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s delivered package off their front porch. The contents were valued at $132.

A business located on Somerset Street was the victim of a shoplifting during the evening hours. A Hispanic female exited the store without paying for food valued at $28. The suspect was believed to be a frequent shoplifter known to the business. Management was explained complaint signing procedures.

A Somerset resident was the victim of burglary and criminal mischief during the evening hours in the area of Hamilton Street Two male suspects concealed in all black were observed by the victim entering her vehicle. Once detected, the suspects fled the area on foot. They broke the passenger side window and damaged the steering column.

12/10/2024

A 26-year-old Highland Park woman was arrested for defiant trespassing during an unwanted person investigation at a local business. She was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. She was processed and released on a summons.

A Somerset resident was the victim of wrongful impersonation and fraud on 11/05/24. The unknown suspect(s) withdrew $13,798 from the victim’s business account after gaining access to the account and routing number.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary between 11/28/24 and 11/29/24 in the area of Francis Street. The unknown suspect(s) rummaged through the victim’s unlocked vehicle. Nothing of value was taken.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft during the afternoon hours in the area of Schenk Lane. An unknown male suspect was observed on surveillance stealing a delivered package off the victim’s front porch. The suspect then fled the area in a dark colored Honda. The contents of the package were valued at $700.

12/11/2024

A 36-year-old North Brunswick man was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction. He was processed and transported to Somerset County Jail.

12/12/2024

A 30-year-old North Brunswick man was arrested during a motor vehicle stop for an outstanding warrant out of Jamesburg, NJ. He was processed and turned over to Jamesburg PD.

A Somerset resident was the victim of criminal mischief during the overnight hours in the area of Pickering Place. The unknown suspect(s) attempted to gain entry into the victim’s locked vehicle by damaging the locking mechanism. The suspect(s) was unsuccessful.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft on 12/11/24 in the area of Astor Lane. A Black male was observed on surveillance stealing a delivered package off the victim’s front porch. The contents were valued at $89.

A Guttenberg resident was the victim of a theft at his place of employment during the month of September 2024. Multiple items were stolen by an unknown suspect(s) on different occasions. The approximate value of the stolen items was $1,000.

12/13/2024

A 61-year-old New Brunswick man was arrested for DWI during a motor vehicle crash investigation. He was processed and released with a pending court appearance.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft during the afternoon hours in the area of Montrose Road. A male suspect was observed on surveillance stealing the victim’s delivered package off their front porch. The contents were valued at $1,648.

A Somerset resident was the victim of criminal mischief in the area of Skipton Place. The unknown suspect(s) broke a bedroom window of the victim’s residence with a small metal object that was found within the residence. A window replacement was valued at $600.

A Somerset resident was the victim of criminal mischief in the area of Phillips Road. The unknown suspect(s) damaged the victim’s bedroom window with a rock.

12/14/2024

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary during the overnight hours in the area of Almond Drive. Four unknown suspects were captured on surveillance entering the victim’s vehicle. A car charger valued at $10 was stolen. There were no signs of forced entry.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a motor vehicle theft during the overnight hours in the area of Chesire Court. The victim’s vehicle was stolen by an unknown suspect(s). The vehicle was unlocked with the keys inside. The vehicle was later recovered, unoccupied, in an outside jurisdiction.

A stolen motor vehicle from an outside jurisdiction was recovered during a hit and run motor vehicle crash investigation. Witnesses observed two unknown males and one unknown female fleeing from the crashed vehicle on foot. The crash caused property damage estimated at $6,000. The reporting jurisdiction and registered owner were notified of the recovery. A canvass of the area for the suspects yielded negative results.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary during the overnight hours in the area of Smithwold Road. The unknown suspect(s) entered two of the victim’s unlocked vehicles and rummaged through them. Nothing of value was taken.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary during the overnight hours in the area of Glastonbury Lane. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and stole a bookbag. The bookbag contained a laptop, phone, and loose change valued at a total of $510. The property was later recovered from a nearby front lawn.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a motor vehicle theft during the overnight hours in the area of Almond Drive. The unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s motor vehicle. The vehicle was later involved in a motor vehicle crash in Pennsylvania. The occupants fled the vehicle on foot.

A Somerset resident was the victim of wrongful impersonation and theft. The unknown suspect(s) was able to withdraw $60,000 from the victim’s Coinbase wallet after he answered an email advising him to update his information.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary during the early morning hours in the area of Wycombe Place. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle while it was warming up and stole the victim’s purse. The victim recovered her purse in the parking lot, but her wallet was missing. The wallet contained multiple credit cards and a driver’s license.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft during the afternoon hours in the area of Dellwood Lane. The unknown suspect(s) stole a hubcap off of the victim’s vehicle. The hubcap was valued at $180.

12/15/2024

A Warren resident was the victim of a burglary on 12/14/24 in the area of Elizabeth Avenue. The unknown suspect(s) forced entry into the victim’s vehicle and stole a wallet. The victim was alerted to fraudulent charges on her credit card. The wallet also contained a driver’s license and $280.

A business located on Rt. 27 was the victim of a shoplifting on 12/13/24. A Black male placed $15 worth of merchandise in his backpack and exited the store without paying.

A business located on Rt. 27 was the victim of a shoplifting during the early afternoon hours. Two Black males exited the store without paying for two bottles of soda valued at $5.

A business located on Somerset Street was the victim of a shoplifting during the early afternoon hours. A Black female stole clothing off of a rack located outside of the business. The stolen merchandise was valued at $40.

12/16/2024

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary and theft during the overnight hours in the area of Douglas Avenue. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s detached garage and stole an electric bicycle valued at $1,000.

A Somerset resident was the victim of wrongful impersonation and theft. A Black female by the name of “Rachel” identified herself as a TD Bank employee via a phone call. She advised the victim that there was fraudulent activity on her account. The victim sent the suspect $4,000 utilizing Cash App, PayPal, and Zelle before realizing she was the victim of a scam.

A business located on Hamilton Street was the victim of a shoplifting during the afternoon hours. A Black male exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $55.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft during the afternoon hours in the area of Somerset Street. The unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s delivered package. The contents were valued at $101.

12/17/2024

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft. The unknown suspect(s) was utilizing the victim’s former temporary license plate, which resulted in $691 worth of EZ-PASS tolls/violations on the victim’s account.

A business located on Campus Drive was the victim of a burglary, theft, and criminal mischief during the overnight hours. A Black male was captured on surveillance inside the business. He made entry through an unlocked door. While within, the suspect damaged a bathroom and stole property. The bathroom damage was estimated at $150 and the stolen property was valued at $200.

A Somerset resident was a victim of a theft on 12/16/24. The victim received an email stating her PayPal account was compromised. The unknown suspect(s) advised the victim to transfer $13,400 into a Bitcoin account to rectify the issue. After transferring the funds, the victim realized it was a scam.

12/18/2024

A Somerset resident was the victim of criminal mischief between 12/16/24 and 12/18/24 in the area of Cedar Brook Drive. The unknown suspect(s) cut the electrical wire to the victim’s exterior Christmas decoration. The decoration was valued at $110.

A Somerset resident was the victim of theft by deception. The victim met the unknown suspect on Facebook. The suspect wanted to help the victim increase his savings through Crypto.com. Over the course of a month the suspect wired $66,000 out of the victim’s bank account. After some research, the victim realized he was the victim of a scam.

A business located on Somerset Street was the victim of a shoplifting during the evening hours. A Black female exited the store without paying for $54 worth of merchandise. The area was canvassed for the suspect with negative results.

A 25-year-old Newark man was arrested by East Brunswick PD for an open warrant out of our jurisdiction. The FTPD took custody of him and transported him to Somerset County Jail.

12/19/2024

A business located on Hamilton Street was the victim of a shoplifting during the morning hours. Employees observed a Black male exit the store without paying for energy drinks valued at $36. The area was canvassed for the suspect with negative results.

A 49-year-o9ld Port Reading woman was arrested by the NJ State Police for an outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction. The FTPD took custody of her and transported her to Somerset County Jail.

A business located on Easton Avenue was the victim of a theft during the evening hours. An identified White male suspect filled up his vehicle with $46 worth of gas and then left without paying. The business was explained complaint signing procedures.

A business located on Hamilton Street was the victim of a shoplifting during the evening hours. A Hispanic male exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at approximately $120. The area was canvassed for the suspect with negative results.

12/20/2024

A Somerset resident was the victim of a motor vehicle theft during the overnight hours in the area of Coventry Lane. The suspect stole the victim’s vehicle, which was left running outside of the victim’s residence. The vehicle was later recovered. The investigation resulted in the arrest of a male juvenile.

A Somerset resident was the victim of cyber harassment. The unknown suspect threatened to send photos to the victim’s family if he did not send money. The victim sent the suspect $250.

A Somerset resident was the victim of criminal mischief during the overnight hours in the area of Holland Drive. The unknown suspect(s) threw a rock at the victim’s vehicle window causing $200 worth of damage.

A business located on Hamilton Street was the victim of a shoplifting during the evening hours. A Black male exited the store without paying for approximately $40 worth of energy drinks. The suspect was later identified and complaint signing procedures were explained.

12/21/2024

A business located on Easton Avenue was the victim of a shoplifting during the morning hours. A Black male entered the store and stole two jars of THC Pre Rolls from the counter area. The manager confronted the suspect and he fled on foot. The product was valued at $1,440.

A Somerset resident was the victim of criminal mischief during the daytime hours in the area of Cortelyous Lane. The unknown suspect(s) drove on the victim’s lawn creating tire marks and damage to signs posted on the lawn. The damage to lawn was estimated at $500 and the damage to the signs was valued at $375.

12/22/2024

A Somerset resident was the victim of a motor vehicle theft during the morning hours in the area of Freeman Road. The suspect stole the victim’s vehicle, which was left running outside of the victim’s residence. The vehicle was later recovered. The investigation resulted in the arrest of a male juvenile.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a motor vehicle theft during the overnight hours in the area of Highland Avenue. The vehicle was later involved in a hit and run motor vehicle crash in an outside jurisdiction. The vehicle was entered stolen into a national database as stolen. The vehicle was valued at $5,000.

A business located on Hamilton Street was the victim of criminal mischief. The unknown suspect(s) sprayed graffiti on the building during an unknown time frame.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a motor vehicle theft during the afternoon hours in the area of Reler Lane. The suspect stole the victim’s vehicle, which was left running outside of the victim’s residence. The vehicle was later recovered. The investigation resulted in the arrest of a male juvenile.

12/23/2024

A Somerset resident was the victim of a motor vehicle theft during the overnight hours in the area of Holland Drive. The vehicle was later recovered in an outside jurisdiction. The investigation resulted in the arrest of a male juvenile.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary on 12/21/24 in the area of Barclay Court. The unknown suspect(s) broke the rear glass patio door to make entry. The interior of the residence was undisturbed, and it appeared nothing of value was taken. A replacement door was valued at $500. The residence was unoccupied at the time of the burglary.

A Somerset resident was the victim of identity theft. The unknown suspect(s) was able to steal the victim’s cell phone number and Apple ID. The suspect(s) was also able to charge $3,187 worth of purchases to the victim’s credit card.

12/24/2024

A business located on Rt. 27 was the victim of a burglary and theft during the overnight hours. The unknown male suspect remained in the business after closing and stole envelopes containing a total of $1,095. The male then exited the business through the back exit door.

A business located on Hamilton Street was the victim of a shoplifting during the morning hours. A Black male loaded merchandise into several bags and exited the store without paying. The merchandise was valued at $85. Patrol canvassed the area for the suspect with negative results.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft between 12/22/24 and 12/23/24 in the area of Enclave Circle. The victim accidently left some personal items behind in a parking garage. When the victim returned to retrieve the property, it was missing. The stolen property was valued at $6,068.

A Somerset resident was the victim of theft and credit card fraud. The victim lost his wallet. The unknown suspect(s) made fraudulent charges with the victim’s credit card totaling $1,274. The wallet also contained identification, a debit card, and $20.

A business located on Rt. 27 was the victim of a shoplifting during the afternoon hours. A Black female exited the store without paying for alcohol valued at $248. The bottles of alcohol were concealed within the victim’s coat. The suspect fled the area in a Dodge Charger.

A business located on Rt. 27 was the victim of a shoplifting during the evening hours. Two Black males were observed placing various merchandise into bins. The suspects walked out of the store with the full bins without paying. The value of the stolen merchandise was unknown at the time of report. Patrol canvassed the area for the suspects with negative results.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft during the afternoon hours in the area of Berger Street. The unknown suspect(s) stole two sawhorses from the victim’s driveway. The property was valued at $50.

12/25/2024

A Fords resident was the victim of criminal mischief during the overnight hours in the area of Douglas Drive. The unknown suspect(s) slashed two of the victim’s tires. Replacements were valued at a total of $500.

A business located on Easton Avenue was the victim of a theft during the evening hours. A White male requested $50 worth of gasoline and left the area without paying. The suspect was driving a White SUV.

12/28/2024

A Somerset resident was the victim of a motor vehicle theft during the overnight hours in the area of Avebury Place. The victim was in possession of the keys. The suspect(s) is unknown. The vehicle was valued at $11,000 and entered stolen into a national database.

A business located on Hamilton Street was the victim of a shoplifting during the afternoon hours. A Black male exited the store without paying for two bottles of alcohol valued at $250. An employee gave chase prompting the suspect to lose a shoe and drop one bottle causing it to break. Patrol canvassed the area for the suspect with negative results.

A business located on Rt. 27 was the victim of a shoplifting during the evening hours. Two Black females worked together to steal merchandise valued at $35. They fled the area in a Black sedan.

12/29/2024

Patrol recovered a stolen motor vehicle from an outside jurisdiction in the area of Yaworsky Way. The vehicle was unoccupied at the time of recovery and the suspect(s) is unknown. The vehicle was towed after the reporting jurisdiction was notified.

A business located on Rt. 27 was the victim of a shoplifting on 12/28/24. Two Black males were observed on surveillance loading a cart with $367 worth of detergent. They exited the store without paying and fled the area in an unknown vehicle.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft on 12/27/24 in the area of Cedar Grove Lane. The unknown suspect(s) stole the catalytic converter from the victim’s vehicle. The damage was estimated at $1,200.

A 28-year-old Somerset woman was arrested during a motor vehicle stop for an open warrant out of East Brunswick. She was processed and released on her own recognizance

12/30/2024

A business located on Somerset Street was the victim of a burglary and theft during the evening hours of 12/29/24. Three unknown suspects were observed on surveillance entering the gated property of the business. The suspects stole two vehicles from the lot. The vehicles were recovered on later dates.

12/31/2024

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft during the evening of 12/30/24 in the area of Ari Drive. A Black male was captured on surveillance stealing three lighters from the victim’s backyard table. The stolen property was valued at $9.

A business located on Easton Avenue was the victim of a shoplifting on 12/30/24. The known suspect was captured on surveillance stealing over the counter medication valued at a total of $479.

Stay ‘In the Know,’ subscribe to the Franklin Reporter & Advocate!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

To subscribe, please click here.

Your Thoughts

comments