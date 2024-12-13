FTPD Officer Injured In One-Car Crash

Screenshot

A Franklin Township police officer sustained injuries to her face on December 10 after she lost control of the department SUV she was driving on Weston Road and crashed into a tree and utility pole, according to police.

The crash investigation report, obtained by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate through an Open Public Records request, shows that the officer was driving west on Weston Road in her police vehicle at about 3:14 p.m. when she found she could not navigate the road’s curve to the right.

The SUV crossed over the center line, hit and jumped the curb, hit a tree and then hit a PSE&G utility pole near the Sunny Court intersection, according to the report.

The officer, who the report said was not wearing her seat belt and harness, received cuts to her face, according to the report. The SUV’s airbag was deployed, the report said.

The report indicated that a local hospital was notified, but did not delineate whether she was taken there.

The officer told the investigating officer that she was driving on the wet road when the SUV started to fishtail, according to the report.

She said that while she was trying to regain control of the vehicle, it left the road and hit the two objects.

The investigation, according to the report, revealed that the officer “caused the collision due to traveling at a speed unsafe for the wet roadway conditions and driver inattention specifically by failing to negotiate the curve of the roadway.”

There were no citations given, according to the report. The SUV had to be towed, the report said.

