Franklin Township Youth Center Holds Holiday JAM

Fake snowball fights, dodge ball, even a visit by Mr. and Mrs. Claus highlighted the Holiday JAM for Good held December 13 at the Franklin Township Youth Center on Lewis Street.

The JAM – an acronym for Jingle and Mingle – is “really about giving back and partnerships,” said Windy White, the Youth Center’s Director.

The two main partnerships that made the event happen include Amazon, a supporter of the Youth Center since it opened, and the Franklin Township Police Department’s “Cooking With Cops” program, which supplied the food served to the attendees.

There was also a collection for the Franklin Food Bank, and a collection of toys for youth in need through the Center’s Holiday Hearts program.

“We are super excited about the day, to have everyone come together for the holidays as we celebrate,” White said.

Jordan Williams, a Youth Center staff member, coordinated the event.

“This was all about our kiddos, our youth center members, and making sure they had fun,” she said. “We have a lot to come, so stay tuned.”

Ryan Brenner, general manager of Amazon’s Somerset center, said the company is “definitely willing to support the community we work in. Anything that the community needs, especially the kids, we’re willing to provide.”

“The holiday season can be hard for a lot of folks., so we’re willing to participate, both with our donations … and also our time, because the kids are our future and we’re here to support them in any way we can.”

The Franklin Reporter & Advocate was there with our live stream camera:

Here are some scenes from the event:

