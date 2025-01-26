Danielsen, Egan Announce Assembly Re-Election Bid

RUNNING AGAIN – State Assemblyman Joe Danielsen recently announced that he is running for re-election. (File photo.)

State Assemblyman and township resident Joe Danielsen and his running mate recently announced their re-election campaign.

Danielsen, a Democrat, represents the 17th Legislative District in the lower House, along with Assemblyman Kevin Egan.

The 17th Legislative District is comprised of Franklin, New Brunswick, North Brunswick, Piscataway, and South Bound Brook.

“Kevin and I care deeply about keeping our state affordable for New Jersey’s hard-working families, ensuring quality education for students and quality of life for seniors and veterans,” Danielsen said in a press release about the announcement. “As a team, we will continue to work to fight crime, protect our children, our small businesses, and our environment for a safer and healthier New Jersey.”

Danielsen, a U.S. Army veteran, has served on the Assembly’s Oversight, Reform, and Federal Relations Committee, the Public Safety and Preparedness Committee, and the Labor Committee.

Danielsen played a key role in the legalization of recreational marijuana and has been an advocate for veterans, senior citizens and small businesses, according to the release.

Danielsen and Egan will tour the District over the next 20 weeks, talking to constituents about issues such as the continuation of the ANCHOR Program, further educational funding for district schools, action on warehouse proliferation, and protecting women’s reproductive health in the face of expected attacks from the federal government, according to the release.

The 17th District is also represented by state Sen. Bob Smith.

