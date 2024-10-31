Township Library Hosts Local Author Fair

The Franklin Township Public Library will host a local author fair from 1-3:30 p.m. November 9 at the DeMott Lane location in the branch complex.

The event will feature 20 authors, based in Franklin Township or the immediate surrounding area. The authors are a combination of traditionally and self-published, and their books are of various genres for children, teens, and adults.

Attendees are encouraged to come meet the authors, browse their books, and purchase signed copies. The fair is a perfect opportunity to support local authors and take care of some holiday shopping.

The library received many applications from local authors and was pleased to see there was such an interest and so much talent in the area. The featured authors are Victoire Batiste, Ed. Belding, Chris Bridges, Nakeia Brooks, Ginni Conquest, Rose M. Delorane, Christine Staple Ebanks, Zana Etter, Julie C. Gilbert, Charles and Pamela Horner, Michael G. Kesler, PhD (and Suzanne Scara, research assistant), Barry M. Putt, Jr., Barbara Seidle, Apara Mahal Sylvester, Bryan J Terhune, Carrie Turansky, Judi Turkheimer, Kelly Turner, Su Van Gelder, and William Weber. To learn more about the authors in advance, you can visit the library’s blog at franklintwp.org, which will publish a series of interviews leading up to the event.

For more information, visit franklintwp.org.



