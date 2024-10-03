Township Council Approves Purchases Of Good And Services

The Township Council approved the purchase of more than $967,000 worth of goods and services at its September 24 meeting.

Contracts awarded were:

An amended 3-year contract for Office 365 with CDWG of Shelton, Ct. worth $257,265.99.

A contract for a landscape trailer with Cherry Valley Tractor Sales worth $7,499.

A $132,514.64 contract with Axon Enterprise of Scottsdale, Az. for bodyworn cameras for the police department. This is the fourth year of this purchasing program. The Council also formally accepted a $2,514.64 grant for that program.

An $8,643.52 contract for a Western 10 ft Pro Plus Plow for New 2024 Ford F550 Landscape Body Truck from Trius of Farmingdale.

A 1-year contract extension, worth $225,000 for snow plowing with Jersey Sealcoating of Lebanon. This contract was first struck in 2022.

A 1-year contract extension, worth $279,578, for janitorial services with Nationwide Cleaning & Restoration Services of Manhasset, N.Y.

A $56,985 contract for a Hamilton Street business district traffic and parking study to Bright View Engineering of Livingston.



