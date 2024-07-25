Quantcast

Thieves Snatch Cars’ Catalytic Converters

Added by Bill Bowman on July 25, 2024.
Four township residents reported in May that their cars’ catalytic converters had been stolen.

Township police released the information on July 24.

Sometime between May 22 and May 23, someone cut the catalytic converter from a car parked in the area of Victor Street. The converter’s value was estimated at $2,300.

Also between May 22 and May 23, the catalytic converter from a car parked in the area of Highland Avenue was stolen. The converter was valued at $2,000.

Between May 23 and May 24, another car parked in the Highland Avenue area had its catalytic converter stolen. There was no value placed on the part.

Finally, in the morning of May 24 the catalytic converter from a car parked in the area of Rose Street was stolen. The converter was valued at $500.

