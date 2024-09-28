School Board Names New Elementary Language Arts Head

NEW SUPERVISOR – Giselle Perez speaks to the school board after being named the district’s new Supervisor of English Language Arts.

A 20-year school district veteran was named as the new Supervisor of Elementary Language Arts by the Boar of Education at its September 26 meeting.

Giselle Perez was scheduled to start her new position on September 27, or soon thereafter.

After her appointment, Perez told the Board that she “stand(s) before you today very excited and eager with deep gratitude.”

“I’ve worked in Franklin Township for 20 years as a literacy coach and as a teacher,” she said. “It’s not a community where I live, but it’s a community that I love. And so I’m very excited to continue to support educators and our students and families as we embark on this new journey in literacy together.”

“I vow in this role to really just inspire students to love reading and writing, but also to ensure that they are receiving their foundational literacy skills that they need to be successful in school and beyond,” Perez said. “And so I’m truly honored, and I just wanted to thank you.”

“I’m excited, and I see a great future as we embark on this journey together,” she said.

“Giselle, welcome,” said Board member Laurie Merris. “I know that you’ve been with us, but welcome to the new position. We’re excited to see you shine, and I know you will. Congratulations.”

Board member Bill Grippo said Perez’s “enthusiasm is infectious. And that’s what makes the difference in life.”

“Ms. Perez, as you can see, you have a great support system sitting around you,” Board member Walter Jackson said. “You also have a great support system sitting behind this desk. So, we’re excited about you coming in and doing some amazing things. So, thank you.”

“I’m hearing great things about you,” Board member Dr. Dennis Hopkins said to Perez. “I’m sure you’re gonna continue to fly.”

“I would like to also welcome Ms. Perez to her new position,” Board vice-president Sami Shaban said. “We’re very proud of you. I hope that Franklin consistently will be a place where folks want to stay and grow.”



