More Honors For ‘Hero’ Isla Glaser At School Board Meeting

Isla Glaser gets a “high five” from school board member Michelle Shelton during the January 23 board meeting.

The 4-year-old township girl who is credited with saving her mother’s life in December received two honors at the January 23 Board of Education meeting.

Isla Glaser, a student at MacAfee Road School, received an award from the school as well as a commendation from the school board at the meeting.

Glaser gained notoriety after her December 6th 9-1-1 call to FTPD, in which she reported that her mother, Haley, had collapsed and was not responding.

Showing composure beyond her age, Glaser unlocked her front door to allow first responders into the house, restrained her two dogs and fed her siblings while her mother was being tended to.

MacAfee principal Karen Adams told the board that Glaser learned how to respond in an emergency through an assembly that was held at the school.

“Because of this assembly, Franklin Township Public Schools has a new hometown hero in Isla Glaser,” James said. “Isla listened very careful when the assistant fire chief explained what we should do in case of emergency.”

“Isla went home, and she shared that info with her parents, who reinforced it, so when there was a real emergency, she was prepared,” James said.

James said the “MacAfee family” had an award for Glaser “for her bravery and her heroic actions.”

Glaser’s teacher, Sarah Oliveira, presented her with the school’s 2020 “Reach High” award.

James then presented Glaser with the school board’s commendation, which read, “The Franklin Township Board of Education formally recognizes with pride, Isla Glaser for your composure, quick-thinking and awesome response to an emergency on December 6, 2019. Your actions on that day were commendable and make us very proud to call you a true Franklin Warrior.”

Glaser then met each board member.

Glaser “didn’t hesitate to act and did whatever she could to help her mother,” schools Superintendent John Ravally said. “What an amazing young lady, and we certainly want to celebrate her and thank her family for reiterating what we’re doing in school. When you do that, wonderful things happen.”





