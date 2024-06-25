In Your Opinion: Assemblyman Danielsen’s Backpack Drive Underway

By State Assemblyman Joe Danielsen.

Last year, we distributed approximately 1,000 backpacks to students across the 17th Legislative District thanks to the friends, neighbors, and members of our community. The demand far exceeded the supply and I ask everyone to join me again this year. My staff and volunteers will be collecting backpacks and school supplies through August 31st.

Drop off locations:

17 th Legislative District Office – 334 Elizabeth Ave., Somerset NJ

Legislative District Office – 334 Elizabeth Ave., Somerset NJ Franklin Twp. Public Library – Main & Franklin Park branches

New Brunswick Municipal Building

North Brunswick Public Library

Piscataway Public Library – Kennedy & Westergard branches

South Bound Brook Borough Office

As inflation rises, families continue to face tough choices – backpacks and supplies for their children, or food, medicine, and gas. I would like to ease the burden of difficult choices in this new economic reality. Your partnership and contribution will raise awareness to help children reach their full potential and kick off the school year with a backpack and supplies. This initiative depends in large part on the support of the community, including businesses, residents, social organizations, and education organizations.

Public service is the cornerstone of our community that fosters unity and progress in the 17th Legislative District. I am grateful to all of you!





