ICYMI: Township Celebrates Veterans’ Day

Added by Bill Bowman on November 11, 2024.
The Township held its annual Veterans’ Day observance on November 11 in the Township Council Chamber and the Veterans’ Memorial Park, on DeMott Lane.

Coordinated by resident Bob LaCorte, the event was hosted by Lt. Steve Gillooly of the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary.

There was also a special presentation of a flag flown over Ft. Dix – through the efforts of Board of Education member Nancy LaCorte – to Matthew Pemberty, the township Cub Scout who has used his birthday money to replace a number of tattered American flags throughout Franklin.

Noelle Tatum of Franklin High School sang the National Anthem, and the keynote speaker was Franklin Township Police Sgt. Ariel Almora, a Marine Corps veteran.

The Franklin Reporter live-streamed the event:



